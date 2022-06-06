Skip to main content
The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government
LeBron James Speaks Out On Brittney Griner’s Detainment

LeBron James voiced his support for Brittney Griner Sunday night on Twitter and posted a statement from his company, Uninterrupted. Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days and the U.S. government has classified Griner’s arrest as “wrongfully detained” as of May 3.

“We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!” James said on Twitter. “Our voice as athletes is stronger together.”

The Mercury star was arrested on Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

In the statement released by Uninterrupted, it lists ways to support her safe return to the country and puts pressure on the president.

“Join us in demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris bring Brittney home swiftly and safely by taking action today."

