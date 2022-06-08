Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Semi-Nude Pro-Choice Protesters Run Onto Court During Liberty Game

During the Liberty’s home game vs. the Lynx on Tuesday night, multiple pro-choice protesters ran onto the court while topless to protest the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The protesters had patches covering most of their breast area, but they did not wear shirts as they ran onto the court. They held pieces of cloth in their hands while security escorted them off of the court. 

There were also abortion rights protesters present in the building. Soon after the pro-choice protesters left the court, more advocates from the same group began walking around holding signs that said “Overturn Roe? Hell No!” and “Abortion on demand & without apology.” These individuals walked around the Barclays Center holding the green signs, but did not make their way onto the court.

It’s unknown what happened to the protesters after they were escorted off the court.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This is just one instance of recent protests pausing play during sporting events, though this is the first known demonstration regarding abortion rights during a sporting event this year. 

Protests took over the NBA playoffs in Minnesota this year, ranging from a woman gluing her hand to the court, while another chained herself to the basket. These incidents were to protest Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s farm, which reportedly killed a large number of chickens to prevent a bird flu outbreak.

Just last week, one fan at the French Open glued her hand to the net and chained herself to the net to bring awareness to climate change.

If you want to see the video of the demonstration, which contains mild nudity, click here.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Liz Cambage celebrates during the 2021 WNBA All-Star game.
WNBA

WNBA Commish: Australian Team Hasn’t Provided Liz Cambage Video

The league says it hasn’t been able to fully investigate Liz Cambage’s reported use of discriminatory language against Nigerian basketball players.

By Madison Williams
May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.
WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu Lofts Half-Court Shot to Secure Liberty’s Halftime Lead

The New York star can simply do it all. Take a look.

By Wilton Jackson
Los Angeles Angels general manger Perry Minasian (left), manager Joe Maddon (center) and owner Arte Moreno during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Joe Maddon’s Firing Deepens Angels’ Era of Instability

Los Angeles’s knee-jerk response to a 12-game losing streak is more of the same impatience exhibited by owner Arte Moreno during his tenure.

By Nick Selbe
The Utah Jazz stadium before the start of a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Jazz to Interview Five Assistants for Head Coaching Job

The list of candidates comes two days after Quin Snyder resigned as head coach following eight seasons.

By Wilton Jackson
Phil Mickelson follows his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 2021 U.S. Open.
Extra Mustard

Golf Twitter Reacts to USGA’s U.S. Open Decision

The USGA announced on Tuesday that all golfers, whether or not they are on the PGA Tour still, who qualified for the U.S. Open will be able to compete.

By Madison Williams
channing-crowder-russell-wilson
Play
Extra Mustard

Ex-NFL Player Crowder Regrets What He Said About Ciara

The former Dolphins LB: “Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back.”

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watson Appears to Respond to NYT’s Latest Sexual Misconduct Report

The Browns quarterback seemingly replied to the article in an Instagram story posted Tuesday.

By Daniela Perez
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans on December 13, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Provided NDAs, Facilities for Watson’s Massage Sessions

The Browns quarterback is facing 24 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

By Madeline Coleman