Grizzlies, Timberwolves Playoff Game Stops After Fan Chains Self to Basket

The Timberwolves and the Grizzles were a closely-contested opening game of their first-round NBA playoff series when a fan displayed unusual activity, bringing the game to a halt.

With Minnesota holding a three-point advantage, 54–51, with less than five minutes to play in the first half, a fan threw a stack of what appeared to be either flyers or confetti on the court. 

When referees noticed the items, they noticed the fan, a protestor, had tied themselves to the goal with a chain.

Security officials inside FedExForum snapped the chain and removed the fan shortly after the game was stopped. The Grizzlies released a statement saying the individual had been “removed from her seat” and “removed from the building.”

The individual who disrupted Saturday’s game was reportedly from the same protest as the individual who attempted to glue themselves to the court inside the Target Center during the Timberwolves-Clippers play-in game on Wednesday. 

During the Minnesota-Los Angeles game, it was a protest against Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s farm, which reportedly had to kill chickens due to a bird flu outbreak according to TNT’s Allie LaForce.

Memphis and Minnesota will play Game 2 on Tuesday. 

