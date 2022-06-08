Sabrina Ionescu Lofts Half-Court Buzzer Beater to Extend Liberty’s Halftime Lead

When Sabrina Ionescu is knocking down her shots on the court, it is hard to slow down the Liberty star.

Two days ago, the Liberty faced the Lynx and suffered an 84–77 loss to Minnesota. Even in the loss, Ionescu came away with a team-high 31 points.

On Tuesday, Ionescu’s hot shooting from the floor continued and even included a special highlight in a her performance. After Lynx forward Aerial Powers missed a mid-range jumper near the free throw line, Han Xu grabbed the rebound for the Liberty.

Xu dished the ball to Ionescu, who dribbled the ball a couple of feet before launching three-pointer from half court that bounced off the glass and into the net to give the Liberty a 45–37 advantage against the Lynx at halftime.

Ionescu entered Tuesday's game ranked No. 10 in the WNBA in points, averaging 16.3 per game and No. 9 in assists (4.6) per game.

Through the three quarters, the Liberty star has posted 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, sitting two rebounds and two assists away from a triple double. Against Minnesota, Ionescu has become the fourth player with more than one game of 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, joining Angel McCoughtry (2), Diana Taurasi (2) and Candace Parker (4).

Ionescu is the only player with multiple games in her first three seasons.

