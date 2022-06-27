Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Griner’s Agent: Monday Hearing in Russia Was ‘Not on the Merits’

WNBA star Brittney Griner's agent has issued a statement in response to news of the 31-year-old receiving an additional six months in custody following a preliminary hearing in Russia.

Griner, who has been detained in the country since her Feb. 7 arrest, was given an extended sentence after appearing in handcuffs before a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Monday. In a series of tweets shared later in the day, Lindsay Kagawa Colas addressed the nature of the proceedings and reiterated where things stand regarding her client.

“Today’s hearing was administrative in nature and not on the merits,” Colas wrote on Twitter. “That said, the fact remains that the U.S. Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.”

Colas followed the message with one urging president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris to keep Griner’s release and safe return to the U.S. a “top priority.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The negotiation for her immediate release regardless of the legal proceedings should remain a top priority and we expect @POTUS and @VP to do everything in their power, right now, to get a deal done to bring her home. #WeAreBG,” Colas concluded.

In addition to now facing extended detention, Griner was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, which is set to begin July 1. The Mercury center could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs; Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport after Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

According to the Associated Press, “fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.”

Monday’s news is the latest obstacle preventing Griner from returning home despite a mounting wave of support behind her case. The latest reports on Griner’s status came on June 21 when Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disputed the U.S. State Department’s assertion that Griner is “wrongfully detained” in Russia during an interview with NBC News. He also did not give any indication as to when Griner would be released.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov told NBC. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Breaking
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury

YOU MAY LIKE

Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl LI.
Extra Mustard

Julian Edelman Says He’s ‘Still Scared’ of Bill Belichick

The former Patriots wideout said his former coach isn’t a fan of his impression of him.

By Joseph Salvador
An overhead view of the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before a Cavaliers game.
NBA

Cavs to Cover Travel Costs for Employees After Roe v. Wade Ruling

The franchise joins a contingent of athletes, other sports figures and organizations who have expressed their thoughts on Friday’s overturning.

By Zach Koons
Jaden Rashada
College Football

Report: Miami QB Recruit Agrees to $9.5 Million NIL Deal

The four-star California quarterback reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer to choose Hurricanes.

By Thomas Neumann
diddy
College Football

Diddy Pledges $1M Donations to Howard, Jackson State at BET Awards

“Because we should play for us!”

By Nick Selbe
AD: George Walker IV / T | 2021 Nov 7, Bell: Brett Davis | 2019 Aug 15
NFL

Report: Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell In Talks for Boxing Match

The two running backs may be swapping out their football cleats for boxing gloves next month.

By Zach Koons
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks to forward Kevin Durant (7) during a game against the Celtics.
Play
NBA

Report: Nets Prepared to Lose Both Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Irving has until Wednesday to make a decision on his player option.

By Joseph Salvador
MLB Power Rankings
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Players Heating Up After Cold Starts

Who’s trending in the right direction as we approach the All-Star break?

By Nick Selbe
NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Helps Fan With TikTok at Bar

The TNT analyst is notoriously against social media but he decided he wanted in on the action.

By Joseph Salvador