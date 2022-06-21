Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman recently claimed that WNBA star Brittney Griner isn’t a hostage, but gave no indication that she would be released anytime soon after Russian officials allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage more than four months ago.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disputed the U.S. State Department’s assertion that Griner is “wrongfully detained” in Russia. He said that the 31-year-old WNBA player is no different from “hundreds and hundreds of Russian citizens that were sentenced for carrying hashish.”

“Why should we make an exemption for a foreign citizen?” he added.

Griner, a seven-time All-Star with the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment,” allowing the U.S. State Department to transfer oversight of her case to the State Department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

However, Peskov disagreed with the notion that Griner was a “hostage,” saying that the American player violated Russian law and now must face the consequences.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov told Simmons. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Peskov did not provide any indication on when, or if, Russian officials would release Griner. According to Russian state media outlet TASS last week, Griner’s pretrial detention was extended until at least July 2.

The WNBA star’s legal team did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment Monday.

Led by WNBA players, figures from around the sporting world have spoken out on Griner’s behalf in recent weeks, after her detention in Russia reached the 100-day mark. The NBA and WNBA have also been working with the U.S government in an effort to try and expedite Griner’s case.

U.S State Department officials met last Monday with members of the Mercury, Griner’s WNBA team, and reaffirmed their commitment to getting the 31-year-old back safely on American soil.

