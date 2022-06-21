Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia
Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Says Brittney Griner Isn’t a Hostage, Doesn’t Address Potential Release

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman recently claimed that WNBA star Brittney Griner isn’t a hostage, but gave no indication that she would be released anytime soon after Russian officials allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage more than four months ago.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disputed the U.S. State Department’s assertion that Griner is “wrongfully detained” in Russia. He said that the 31-year-old WNBA player is no different from “hundreds and hundreds of Russian citizens that were sentenced for carrying hashish.”

“Why should we make an exemption for a foreign citizen?” he added.

Griner, a seven-time All-Star with the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment,” allowing the U.S. State Department to transfer oversight of her case to the State Department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA. 

However, Peskov disagreed with the notion that Griner was a “hostage,” saying that the American player violated Russian law and now must face the consequences.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov told Simmons. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Peskov did not provide any indication on when, or if, Russian officials would release Griner. According to Russian state media outlet TASS last week, Griner’s pretrial detention was extended until at least July 2.

The WNBA star’s legal team did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment Monday.

Led by WNBA players, figures from around the sporting world have spoken out on Griner’s behalf in recent weeks, after her detention in Russia reached the 100-day mark. The NBA and WNBA have also been working with the U.S government in an effort to try and expedite Griner’s case. 

U.S State Department officials met last Monday with members of the Mercury, Griner’s WNBA team, and reaffirmed their commitment to getting the 31-year-old back safely on American soil.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

An overhead shot of the Louisville Cardinals home area, the KFC Yum! Center.
College Basketball

Report: Master P’s Son, Hercy Miller, Walking On at Louisville

The 6’ 3” point guard will join his third different program in the last seven months.

By Zach Koons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates as he scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Play
NFL

Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement

The future Hall of Famer has decided to call it a career for the second time.

By Joseph Salvador
Auburn’s Jabari Smith speaks to reporters Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. after going through a workout with the Orlando Magic, who hold the No. 1 pick in the June 23 NBA Draft. Smith is a top candidate to go first overall.
Play
Betting

2022 NBA Draft Betting Preview

Odds and analysis for the first five picks of the 2022 NBA draft. Auburn’s Jabari Smith remains the favorite to be the first pick.

By Kyle Wood
brooks koepka
Extra Mustard

Brooks Koepka’s Response to LIV Golf Question Goes Viral

He bristled at the U.S. Open when asked whether he would consider joining the LIV Golf Series.

By Nick Selbe
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, along with General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, field questions from reporters during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea.
Play
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlements in 20 Lawsuits

The first suit against Watson was filed in March 2021.

By Daniela Perez
General view as the Chiefs play against the Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

KC Mayor Says Arrowhead Stadium Will Get $50 Million in Improvements

The home of the Chiefs will be one of the 11 venues for the 2026 World Cup.

By Joseph Salvador
John-Textor-Lyon
Soccer

Lyon’s New American Owner Takes Aim at Ending PSG’s Reign

John Textor has grand visions for Lyon after becoming the club’s new main shareholder.

By Associated Press
Troy Tulowitzki
College Baseball

Former MLB Star Troy Tulowitzki Candidate for USC Job

The five-time All-Star has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with Texas, helping guide the program to the College World Series this year.

By Nick Selbe