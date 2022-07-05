Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Former WNBA Star Maya Moore, Husband Jonathan Welcome First Child

Former Lynx star Maya Moore and her husband, Jonathan Irons, announced the birth of their first child, Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr., the pair told Good Morning America on Tuesday. 

The newest member of the Irons family was born in February. The announcement of his arrival comes four days after the two-year anniversary of Jonathan’s release from prison

Moore stepped away from the WNBA after the 2018 season to help free her now husband from a Missouri prison after a wrongful conviction. According to The New York Times, Irons was convicted at the age of 18 of a burglary and shooting at the home of Stanley Stotler, who survived the crime after being shot in the right temple and right arm. Irons was tried as an adult—though the crime he was accused of committing occurred when he was 16—and sentenced to 50 years after the 1998 verdict. 

Irons spent more than two decades in prison and met Moore in 2007 through prison ministry, per The Times. Their meeting came before the future ’11 No. 1 draft pick’s freshman year at UConn, where she led the team to four Final Four appearances and two National Titles in four seasons. 

After six All-Star nods, four WNBA Finals wins and the 2014 league MVP award, Moore announced she would not be returning for the 2019 season and would be going on a hiatus. According to The Times, she wanted to help Irons build the case for what they thought would be his final appeal. The two had maintained and fostered a close friendship since meeting a decade earlier. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In March 2020, Irons’s conviction was vacated by a state judge. The decision hinged on the fact that the prosecution in his initial trial had not given Irons’s defense fingerprint evidence that could have been used to argue his innocence. He was released in July ’20, and the two were married a few weeks later

The pair told the GMA crew that the trio love “dancing, making up songs” and “tummy time.” 

“Marrying Jonathan was one of the happiest days of my life,” Moore said in an Instagram post. “Delivering JJ was one of the proudest days of my life! Witnessing Jonathan be a Father…Priceless.”

More WNBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Ricky Henderson Field at the RingCentral Coliseum is seen before a game between the Oakland Athletics and the Boston Red Sox.
MLB

Four People Treated at Hospital for ‘Bullet Fragment’ Wounds After A’s Fireworks Show

All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

By Daniela Perez
Stanford running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter of a game against Utah.
College Football

Stanford’s David Shaw Predicts Breakout Year for Emmitt Smith’s Son

The Cardinal coach projects E.J. Smith to be one of the best running backs in college football in the coming seasons.

By Zach Koons
utah-oregon
College Football

Pac-12 Releases Statement on Media Rights Amid Realignment

The league continues to adapt its strategy following the consequential departures of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten.

By Nick Selbe
Malcolm Brogdon
Play
NBA

The Best, Worst and in Between of NBA Free Agency So Far

Breaking down the best and worst fits of NBA free agency.

By Chris Herring
Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) throws a pass and warms up before playing the Steelers.
NFL

Robert Griffin III Says He Is ‘Ready’ for Return to NFL

The former No. 2 pick last played a snap in the league with the Ravens in 2020.

By Zach Koons
Alexia Putellas playing for Spain.
Soccer

Spain Star Alexia Putellas Hurts Knee on Eve of Women’s Euros

The Barcelona midfielder’s injury is being assessed with Spain set to play Finland on Friday in its group stage opener.

By Associated Press
pac-12 (1)
Play
College Football

Reports: Big Ten, Big 12 Draw Interest From Pac-12 Schools

What will the next big conference realignment move have in store?

By Nick Selbe
Christophe Galtier at his introductory conference for PSG
Soccer

PSG Names Galtier As Manager After Dismissing Pochettino

The former Lille and Nice manager heads to the French capital on a two-year contract.

By Associated Press