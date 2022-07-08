Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu Makes WNBA Triple-Double History
Sabrina Ionescu Makes WNBA Triple-Double History

WNBA Announces Four-Point Shot, No Free Throws for All-Star Game

The WNBA is adding a new twist to the format of its 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago.

The league announced three new rules for the annual game with hopes of providing more exhilaration and an increased pace of play. New rules include a four-point shot, a 20-second shot clock and automatic points for free throw attempts.

With four-point shots, four circles—with two at each end of the court—will be placed above the three-point line. Players who convert shots that are in contact with the four-point circle will receive four points.

The typical 24-second shot clock will be reduced to 20 seconds. However, the shot clock will still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound.

In situations where players would normally shoot free throws, they will automatically receive the maximum number of points based on the outcome of the situation. For example, players who are fouled in the act of shooting the ball within the three-point line would earn two points based on the normal two free-throw attempts that would take place in a normal game setting.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Players who are fouled behind the three-point line while missing the shot attempt would be awarded three points based on the normal three free-throw attempts. Players who convert the three-pointer while still picking up the foul, they will be granted one point in place of being awarded one free throw.

The only time players will attempt a free throw in the game will be during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or during the entire overtime period in the contest.

This year’s All-Star Game marks the 18th edition of the event and will feature matchups between Team Wilson, named after Aces star A’ja Wilson, and Team Stewart for Storm star Breanna Stewart.

More WNBA Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Arizona Cardinals.
Play
Fantasy

Baker Mayfield 2022 Fantasy Projections

Landing with the Panthers could be a game-changer for Mayfield and this offense.

By Shawn Childs
trey-lance-49ers-seahawks
Play
NFL

Rice: 49ers Need to Name Clear QB Starter, Avoid Carousel

The 49ers legend believes Trey Lance is ready to be the team’s signal caller heading into next season.

By Wilton Jackson
gbemisola-abudu-100-influential
NBA

How Gbemisola Abudu Is Building an NBA Footprint in Her Native Nigeria

The NBA Africa vice president and country head of NBA Nigeria is determined to create a foundation of strong leaders by teaching young people the life skills basketball has to offer.

By Senita Brooks
Ons Jabeur celebrates after advancing at Wimbledon
Tennis

Don’t Let the Men’s Drama Overshadow This Great Women’s Final Matchup

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina are two first-time Grand Slam finalists, playing in a final of contrasting styles and compelling backstories.

By Jon Wertheim
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

Marlins-Mets, Phillies-Cardinals, Tigers-White Sox Plus-Money Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Marlins-Mets, Phillies-Cardinals and Tigers-White Sox games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Jul 7, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; A general view outside of Bell Centre before the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

NHL Draft Impacted by Massive Cell Phone Outage in Canada

Day 2 of the 2022 draft was impacted by a service disruption that began Friday morning.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
Fantasy

Cleveland Browns 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Deshaun Watson's arrival reshapes the offense and lifts the fantasy expectations of the Cleveland Browns.

By Shawn Childs
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Play
Fantasy

Carolina Panthers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The former No. 1 pick gets a fresh start after being traded from Cleveland.

By Shawn Childs