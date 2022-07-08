WNBA Announces Four-Point Shot, No Free Throws for All-Star Game

The WNBA is adding a new twist to the format of its 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago.

The league announced three new rules for the annual game with hopes of providing more exhilaration and an increased pace of play. New rules include a four-point shot, a 20-second shot clock and automatic points for free throw attempts.

With four-point shots, four circles—with two at each end of the court—will be placed above the three-point line. Players who convert shots that are in contact with the four-point circle will receive four points.

The typical 24-second shot clock will be reduced to 20 seconds. However, the shot clock will still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound.

In situations where players would normally shoot free throws, they will automatically receive the maximum number of points based on the outcome of the situation. For example, players who are fouled in the act of shooting the ball within the three-point line would earn two points based on the normal two free-throw attempts that would take place in a normal game setting.

Players who are fouled behind the three-point line while missing the shot attempt would be awarded three points based on the normal three free-throw attempts. Players who convert the three-pointer while still picking up the foul, they will be granted one point in place of being awarded one free throw.

The only time players will attempt a free throw in the game will be during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or during the entire overtime period in the contest.

This year’s All-Star Game marks the 18th edition of the event and will feature matchups between Team Wilson, named after Aces star A’ja Wilson, and Team Stewart for Storm star Breanna Stewart.

