Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Former U.S. Gov. to Visit Russia, Work Toward Brittney Griner’s Release

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who spent over a year as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to go to Russia and participate in talks to bring Brittney Griner back to the United States, ABC News reports.

Richardson, the governor of New Mexico between 2003 and ’11, has over 40 years in politics, including a history of helping free wrongly-detained Americans in other nations. He will head to Russia on behalf of two Americans, Griner and former marine Paul Whelan, who has been stuck in Russia for over three years.

Griner was arrested in February for possessing vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport, and she recently pleaded guilty in a Russian court. However, ESPN reports that plea was part of a strategy aimed at making it easier for the U.S. and Russia to execute a successful prisoner swap.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to ESPN, Richardson is not working for the White House, instead operating as an independent agent who could approach both governments separately to help facilitate a deal.

Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, told ABC she asked Richardson to get involved.

“We asked the Richardson Center to help and I’m encouraged that he might be going,” she said in a statement.

Griner is next due in court on July 14, and will remain in custody through the end of her trial. In court, she claimed that she “inadvertently” broke the law without any intention.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans at Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix.
Formula1

F1 Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Amid Reports of Fan Abuse

Lewis Hamilton was among those who condemned the fan behavior on Sunday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Rafael Fiziev scores final-round finish of former champ Rafael dos Anjos
MMA

Fiziev Scores Final-Round Finish of Former Champ Dos Anjos

'Ataman' now owns six-fight winning streak and called for a top-5 opponent in his next outing.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
Golf

Rory McIlroy: ‘There’s No Room in the Golf World for LIV’

Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier this week by calling for peace talks between the PGA and LIV, and felt compelled to clarify himself Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_18170268 (1)
NBA

Jazz GM Refutes Idea That Donovan Mitchell Is ‘Untouchable’

The three-time All-Star’s future remains in question in the wake of Utah trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

By Jelani Scott
Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez runs on the way to scoring on a double by J.P. Crawford during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Extra Mustard

Mariners Poke Fun at Rodriguez After He Tumbled Attempting a Triple

Seattle trolled the standout rookie after his base-running blunder on Friday.

By Jelani Scott
Steph Curry talks to the media on Thursday at Edgewood Tahoe. Steph Curry Thursday 22
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Punts Away Grizzlies Ball Given by Fan

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP was not having it.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA Summer League game at T&M.
NBA

Jaden Ivey Leaves Summer League Game With Right Ankle Injury

The Pistons rookie suffered the injury halfway through the first quarter of the game.

By Wilton Jackson
Paolo Banchero walks the floor before the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. Banchero was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA

Banchero Shows Off During Mic’d Magic-Kings Summer League Game

The 2022 No. 1 pick anchored Orlando with another standout effort on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott