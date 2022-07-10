Former U.S. Gov. to Visit Russia, Work Toward Brittney Griner’s Release

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who spent over a year as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to go to Russia and participate in talks to bring Brittney Griner back to the United States, ABC News reports.

Richardson, the governor of New Mexico between 2003 and ’11, has over 40 years in politics, including a history of helping free wrongly-detained Americans in other nations. He will head to Russia on behalf of two Americans, Griner and former marine Paul Whelan, who has been stuck in Russia for over three years.

Griner was arrested in February for possessing vape cartridges containing hashish oil at a Russian airport, and she recently pleaded guilty in a Russian court. However, ESPN reports that plea was part of a strategy aimed at making it easier for the U.S. and Russia to execute a successful prisoner swap.

According to ESPN, Richardson is not working for the White House, instead operating as an independent agent who could approach both governments separately to help facilitate a deal.

Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, told ABC she asked Richardson to get involved.

“We asked the Richardson Center to help and I’m encouraged that he might be going,” she said in a statement.

Griner is next due in court on July 14, and will remain in custody through the end of her trial. In court, she claimed that she “inadvertently” broke the law without any intention.