Sylvia Fowles Throws Down Mammoth Dunk at WNBA All-Star Game

Sylvia Fowles is playing in her final All-Star Game on Sunday, and she is going out with a bang. The 15-year veteran threw down a dunk on a breakaway during the game that made everyone in the building go nuts.

Fowles successfully dunked in 2009 during her first All-Star game. It is only fitting that she bookends her All-Star career with another one.

The dunk was so impressive that even players in the game posted their reactions on social media out of pure amazement.

Along with the dunk, Fowles made a three-point shot to begin the game. In her entire career, she has only shot—and made—a single three-pointer, and hasn’t done so since the 2010 season.

Both Fowles and Sue Bird are set to retire after the season ends, so the WNBA made sure to honor them before the game. Combined, the two legends have made 21 total All-Star games.

Fowles is the WNBA all-time leader in rebounds and field goal percentage, but she showed off in other ways to please the viewers—and her peers—on Sunday.

More WNBA Coverage: