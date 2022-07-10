Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Announces Plans for 40-Game Schedule in 2023

Ahead of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the 2023 schedule will expand to a record 40 games for each team, up from 36 this year. In addition, she revealed that teams will fly on charter planes during the 2022 Finals.

“For the WNBA Finals we’re going to provide charter flights to our players, so for all Finals games that’ll happen,” Engelbert said. “In the spirit of finding other ways to compensate our players, we’re planning to increase the postseason bonus pools by almost 50% to a half million dollars … we’re just trying to chip away and find ways for the players and to lift them and to pay them more.”

The topic of chartered flights became a controversy earlier this year, when Liberty owners were fined by the league for providing their players with charter planes, which was deemed an unfair competitive advantage. The league fined New York a record $500,000, though originally sought a $1 million penalty.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last September, a source told Sports Illustrated that the Liberty made an unofficial proposal to the WNBA Board of Governors to make charter flights the default travel option for WNBA teams—with New York saying they’d found a way to get it comped for everyone in the league for three years—but the proposal lacked majority support. Engelbert denied at the time that a proposal had been made to the board.

“We discussed [charter flights] with the [players association],” Engelbert said on Sunday. “I think we’ll look for other opportunities to do charters like we have in the past. People don’t know we did a bunch of charters during last year’s playoffs when we had a West to East [travel] with challenging one day’s rest or no days’ rest, so we’ll continue to look for those opportunities should our budget allow it.”

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles poses at the Orange Carpet during the WNBA All-Star weekend.
WNBA

Sylvia Fowles Throws Down Mammoth Dunk at WNBA All-Star Game

In her final All-Star game, the 15-year veteran is going out in style.

By Daniel Chavkin
Peng Shuai
Tennis

Peng Shuai Activist Ejected From Wimbledon Men’s Final

A protestor was removed from the Djokovic-Kyrgios match for yelling “Where is Peng Shuai?”

By Associated Press
High school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana
Extra Mustard

Want to Live in an Old High School Gym? Here’s Your Chance

A basketball gymnasium in Indiana has been converted into a home and is listed at $299,000.

By Thomas Neumann
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, right, of Monaco, celebrates on the podium with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, after winning the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Claims Third Victory of Season at Austrian Grand Prix

The Monaco driver revived his Formula One title challenge by securing a big win on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the podium of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton Summoned by Stewards

The top three from the Austrian Grand Prix were summoned for alleged breaches of ‘parc ferme instructions.’

By Madeline Coleman
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Tennis World Reacts to Novak Djokovic Winning 21st Grand Slam

The Serbian superstar claimed his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic Tops Kyrgios for Fourth-Straight Wimbledon Title

The Serbian earned his 21st major title in a tight four-set match vs. Kyrgios.

By Madison Williams
Nick Kyrgios
Extra Mustard

Nick Kyrgios Steamed About Fan Who’s ‘Drunk Out of Her Mind’

The Australian star complained about an intoxicated fan during Wimbledon men’s final.

By Thomas Neumann