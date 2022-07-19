Skip to main content
2021 WNBA MVP Jones Sounds Off on Being Unable to Watch Her Team Play on TV

Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones missed her second consecutive game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. But, the 2021 WNBA MVP was hoping to watch her Sun teammates face off against the New York Liberty on television in Tuesday’s early game.

However, Jones ran into some difficulty and sounded off about her issue with the WNBA.

“Why is the game blocked in my area smh man this is crazy,” Jones tweeted.

“Swear we’re the only league that makes fans do a deep dive on the internet to support,” she later said.

Jones is one of many who have voiced concerns of how difficult it can be to find where WNBA games are streaming or where they can be located. The league announced before the season that a total of 147 regular-season games would be streamed live this year. According to the WNBA website, games are not available to watch on WNBA league pass if they are broadcast by a team’s regional sports network.

The Sun (17–9) defeated the Liberty, 82–63, to bounce back after losing to the Aces at home on Sunday, despite Jones not being in the lineup.

