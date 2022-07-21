Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court

Steph Curry Leads Powerful Message About Brittney Griner at the ESPYs

WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined ESPYs host Steph Curry on the stage during Wednesday night’s show to share a powerful message about Brittney Griner’s wrongful detainment in Russia.

“We cannot stop fighting for her,” Curry said. “We cannot stop believing for her. And we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely.”

Curry said all of this while sporting Griner’s Mercury jersey. Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA player’s association, detailed all of Griner’s accomplishments, including her being an eight-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Griner was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials say they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia. She pleaded guilty to the charges this month, which came four days after her detention was extended to December by Russian authorities. 

“It’s been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” Diggins-Smith said. “All throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain’t nearly enough to bring her home.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The NBA and WNBA are working with the United States government to try to expedite Griner’s case to bring her home. The State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, and others from around the WNBA are hoping to see additional action taken to get her home.

“There are a lot of people working hard right now to secure Brittney’s release,” Curry said. “But as we hope for the best, we urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf because Brittney isn’t just on the Phoenix Mercury, she isn’t just a member of her team in Russia, she isn’t just an Olympian, she’s one of us, a team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world.”

The three basketball stars ended the speech chanting “We Are BG.”

More Brittany Griner Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs.
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Signing Veteran Tight End Kyle Rudolph

The former Viking and Giant will replace Rob Gronkowski as Tampa Bay’s primary tight end.

By Madison Williams38 minutes ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference after touring the Stockton Vaccination Hub in April 2021.
Play
College

Gavin Newsom Demands Explanation From UCLA for Big Ten Move

The California governor previously expressed that the school didn’t warn or discuss the decision with the UC Board of Regents.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jordan Miller (91) celebrates with the turnover chain after recovering a fumble.
College Football

Mario Cristobal Confirms Miami’s Getting Rid of Turnover Chain

The infamous sideline accessory debuted in 2017, as the Hurricanes defense totaled 31 takeaways that season.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
joe lacob
NBA

Report: Warriors Owner Lacob Fined $500,000 for Luxury Tax Comments

Lacob recently called the NBA’s luxury tax system “very unfair” in a podcast appearance.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
LeBron James high fives Fred VanVleet with Stephen Curry cheering on during the NBA All-Star game.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry's LeBron Joke Goes Viral at The ESPYS (Video)

The Warriors star poked fun at his rival while hosting the ESPYS.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2022 MLB All Star Game logo at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

2022 MLB All-Star Game Drew Record-Low TV Viewership

This year’s Midsummer Classic saw a sharp dip in the ratings from 2021.

By Wilton Jackson3 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Championship Game in 2022.
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Not Expected to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Cleveland sounds confident in backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson ends up being suspended by the NFL.

By Madison Williams3 hours ago
Florida player Anthony Richardson talks with the media during SEC Media Days.
Play
College Football

Anthony Richardson’s Time In the Spotlight Is Here

Florida’s unquestioned leader is going through a rebrand off the field and a coaching transition on it. Now, he’s poised to be “the guy” for the Gators.

By Richard Johnson3 hours ago