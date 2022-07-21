WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined ESPYs host Steph Curry on the stage during Wednesday night’s show to share a powerful message about Brittney Griner’s wrongful detainment in Russia.

“We cannot stop fighting for her,” Curry said. “We cannot stop believing for her. And we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely.”

Curry said all of this while sporting Griner’s Mercury jersey. Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA player’s association, detailed all of Griner’s accomplishments, including her being an eight-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Griner was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials say they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia. She pleaded guilty to the charges this month, which came four days after her detention was extended to December by Russian authorities.

“It’s been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” Diggins-Smith said. “All throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain’t nearly enough to bring her home.”

The NBA and WNBA are working with the United States government to try to expedite Griner’s case to bring her home. The State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, and others from around the WNBA are hoping to see additional action taken to get her home.

“There are a lot of people working hard right now to secure Brittney’s release,” Curry said. “But as we hope for the best, we urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf because Brittney isn’t just on the Phoenix Mercury, she isn’t just a member of her team in Russia, she isn’t just an Olympian, she’s one of us, a team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world.”

The three basketball stars ended the speech chanting “We Are BG.”

