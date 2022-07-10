Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

A’ja Wilson, Sue Bird Discuss Brittney Griner’s Ongoing Detainment At WNBA ASG

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday — before, during and after the WNBA All-Star Game.

Everywhere except where the league’s best players felt she should be — playing alongside them on the court.

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars wore Griner’s name and her No. 42 on the back of their jerseys for the second half of Team Wilson’s 134-112 victory over Team Stewart. It was another moment in the league’s continued push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia.

“BG’s one of us. She’s our sister,” Wilson said, “and at the end of the day, we’re going to do whatever we can to amplify the platform that we have to make sure that everyone is doing what they need to do to make sure that she gets home safely.”

Griner, 31, has been detained since February after police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges that could see a sentence of to up to 10 years in prison.

Griner was announced as an honorary All-Star starter before Sunday’s game, drawing cheers from the crowd of 9,572 at the home of the defending champion Sky. The players lined up along the sideline to show off their Griner jerseys before the start of the second half.

Team Wilson guards Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot hugged Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, before play resumed.

“We just wanted to make sure at some point that we were able to, on national television, obviously in front of a (big) crowd, put Brittney’s name in the forefront,” Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird said. “That was our way of honoring her.”

It was the last All-Star Game for Bird and Sylvia Fowles, two pillars of the league who plan to retire after this season. Fowles had the day’s biggest highlight, picking up a steal and throwing down a dunk for Team Wilson with 4:04 left in the first half.

“It was just in the moment,” Fowles said. “I didn’t really think about it.”

Bird received a huge ovation when she checked out with 2:10 left, and acknowledged the cheers with a wave.

“That moment was really special,” Bird said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Las Vegas aces guard Kelsey Plum was named MVP after she scored 30 points for Team Wilson in her first All-Star appearance. Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker finished with 15 points and eight boards.

Plum matched the league’s All-Star Game scoring record. Maya Moore also scored 30 points in 2015.

“What a way to send off Syl and Sue,” Plum said. “I think for me, I just personally wanted to go out and have a ton of fun.”

Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP who plays for the Connecticut Sun, had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Team Stewart. Jones also made the game’s first 4-point shot with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

“I practiced them yesterday and shot it a lot in the warmups,” Jones said. “I felt comfortable and confident shooting them.”

It was the first WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, and the league landed in the Windy City at perhaps its strongest position since it began play in 1997. Viewership is up, some major corporate partners have signed on and a wave of promising young stars like Wilson, Ionescu and Plum are moving to the forefront.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced this year’s WNBA Finals teams will travel on charter flights, and the league is increasing its postseason bonus pools by almost 50% to $500,000. Next season will be extended to 40 games, up from 36 this year, and Engelbert said the league has been meeting with potential ownership groups for expansion teams.

“We continue to work really hard on the transformation of the business to improve the player experience,” Engelbert said.

Engelbert also is doing whatever she can to help Griner and her family. Griner’s guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.

“She remains a huge priority for us, continues to have our full support,” Engelbert said. “Fully focused on getting her home safely and as soon as possible.”

More WNBA Coverage:

2022 WNBA All-Star Game: Handing Out Grades for Every Player
• What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Ongoing Detention in Russia
The ‘Quiet Fire’ of the Stewie 1: Inside Breanna Stewart’s Signature Shoe
• Allie Quigley Wins Record Fourth Three-Point Contest

 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

mlb all star game
MLB

MLB Reveals Full Rosters for 2022 All-Star Game

These standouts will be heading to Dodger Stadium for this year’s Midsummer Classic.

By Nick Selbe
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant chats with his teammates on the sidelines while they play the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Says He’d ‘Cook’ Michael Jordan One-on-One

The 22-year-old says no one is more confident than him.

By Joseph Salvador
Robbie Grossman
MLB

Tigers OF Robbie Grossman’s MLB-record Errorless Games Streak Ends

The Detroit outfielder hadn’t committed an error since 2018 before Sunday’s miscue.

By Thomas Neumann
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during a game.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Addresses Twitter Exchanges With Draymond, Warriors

The two went back and forth on Twitter after Golden State won the NBA title.

By Joseph Salvador
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Djokovic Reaffirms COVID-19 Vaccine Stance After Wimbledon Win

The 35-year-old addressed where he stands on getting vaccinated ahead of next month’s U.S. Open.

By Jelani Scott
Kelsey Plum drives past Jewell Loyd during the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.
Play
WNBA

WNBA All-Star Game: Handing Out Grades for Every Player

Kelsey Plum tied a WNBA All-Star Game record with 30 points as she led Team Wilson past Team Stewart. Here’s how each player did.

By Ben Pickman
nikola jokic
Extra Mustard

Agent Shares Photo of Five-Year-Old Nikola Jokic in Nuggets Sweatshirt

It looks like the two-time MVP was always destined to wind up in Denver.

By Nick Selbe
Yordan Alvarez steps out of the batters box while batting for the Houston Astros.
MLB

Astros Place Yordan Álvarez on Injured List With Hand Inflammation

Houston's slugger will miss the rest of the first half with the injury.

By Daniel Chavkin