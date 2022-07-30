Allred Optimistic on Brittney Griner Swap, U.S. Made ‘Very Good Offer’

Congressman Colin Allred (D., Texas) says that U.S. officials have made a “very good offer” to Russia in exchange for women’s basketball star Brittney Griner.

Allred told TMZ that he’s as confident as ever that Griner will be able to return home and that the proposed swap with Russia is “exactly what the foreign country is looking for” in a deal for Griner.

“The ball is entirely in the Russians’ court. I think prospects, in my opinion, look better now than they have really at any point since she was taken,” Allred said.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February after she was accused of having hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow Airport. Griner pled guilty to the drug charges, which carry a 10 year prison sentence in Russia. Her defense has shared letters from U.S. doctors indicating that Griner uses cannabis for medicinal purposes, while arguing that she did not intend to bring it into Russia, and accidentally included it while hastily packing for the trip.

The U.S. remained largely silent on Griner until earlier this month, when President Joe Biden and top government officials formally made an offer to Russia for a prisoner swap to bring Griner home, according to CNN.

The 31-year-old Griner is due back in Russian court next week.