Seattle Mayor Declares August 7 As ‘Sue Bird Day’

For the past two decades, Sue Bird has been synonymous with Seattle. Now, the city will make the pairing official—at least for one day.

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell has decreed Aug. 7, 2022 to be “Sue Bird Day.” The now-official holiday commemorate’s Bird’s final regular season game with the Storm, when Seattle squares off against the Aces on Sunday.

Bird, 41, has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm, debuting for the team in 2002. She’s guided the franchise to four league titles and made 13 All-Star Game appearances, establishing herself as one of the greatest players in league history. She is the WNBA’s all-time leader in games played, assists and All-Star selections.

In the official proclamation, Harrell lauded Bird for her outspokenness on social issues, “including LGBTQ+ rights and racial equity both here in Seattle and across the country.” He highlighted her accomplishments on the court and wished Bird well in retirement.

In 27 games this season, Bird is averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 40.2% on three-point attempts. The Storm entered Sunday with a 20-12 record, second-best in the Western Conference.

