The Mystics were clinging to a one-point lead as third quarter of a highly competitive, physical first-round playoff matchup with the Storm came to a close. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne ended the quarter knocking down one of her many toughly-contested jumpers and a free throw to give the Mystics the 65–64 advantage.

In a rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals, the stage was set for an epic final quarter between two of the league’s evenly-matched teams competing to steal Game 1 of the best-of-three series inside Climate Pledge Arena. As both teams finished with four players in double figures, the majority of game brought with it a display of pure competition from two of the league’s greatest players in Seattle’s Breanna Stewart and Delle Donne.

But, with a pivotal game on the line, the game went beyond a masterclass of two of the league’s most unstoppable forwards. It came down to the play of Jewell Loyd, who was not having the game she hoped for, but finished strong to give the Storm a crucial 86–83 victory.

When the fourth quarter started, the 5’10” guard had just four points. In a game that featured numerous ties and more than a dozen lead changes, Loyd channeled her “Mamba” mentality when it mattered the most.

In the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, she knocked down a three for her first field goal of the game, then scored again and again down the stretch.

Loyd’s first three was the spark she needed to channel that next level. “I got shots early … they didn’t go in,” Loyd told media postgame. “I stayed patient, I was able to get to my spots. That’s what playoffs is about.”

In need of bucket late, Loyd delivered another three-pointer before the next two possessions included a fadeaway from Delle Donne and a 10-footer from Loyd. Then several possessions later, Loyd missed a stepback jumper but her teammate, Tina Charles, saved the day with a key offensive rebound. On the second try, not giving up an opportunity to impact the game, Loyd knocked down a 16-footer.

Seattle took an 82–81 lead with less than 40 seconds to play in the game.

Delle Donne, who had been unstoppable the entire night from anywhere on the floor except for beyond the arc, launched a pull-up three pointer that was off the mark, leading to the free throw-game for Seattle to secure the victory.

Delle Donne’s missed three pointer was what Storm coach Noelle Quinn described as a blessing from God. The Mystics star finished the game 0-for-4 from three-point range. But when Delle Donne is playing at an elite level, it takes a miracle to get the two-time WNBA MVP off track.

“You pray to the Lord to blow a wind and make that [shot] change directions,” Quinn said about Delle Donne when her shots are falling.

As someone who entered Thursday’s game averaging 25.7 points over the last three games, including a career-high 38 points (franchise record eight three pointers) against the Aces on Sunday, Loyd likely wanted a better start to the game. But instead of being the leading scorer or being the most dominant for 40 minutes, her “Gold Mamba” moment came in the line of four shots, two threes and two free throws in the final five minutes.

CPA was rocking, and Loyd said afterward that it made all the difference. “The crowd was amazing, I fed off that energy… my teammates kept encouraging me,” Loyd told media postgame.

Not only did Loyd give Seattle an opportunity to win the series in front of its home crowd on Sunday evening, she elevated her game with hopes of orchestrating one last magical ride for WNBA legend Sue Bird.

The journey will not be easy for the Storm in their quest to return to the Finals as seen by Thursday’s matchup. However, despite a rough start, Loyd rose to the occasion.

