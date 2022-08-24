Sky Extend Coach, GM James Wade’s Contract Through 2025 Season

The reigning WNBA champions, the Sky, announced on Wednesday that they are extending coach and general manager James Wade through the 2025 season.

Wade has worked in this role since the 2018 season, helping the franchise to its first WNBA title last season.

“I’m very excited and pleased that the organization has entrusted me to lead this franchise and it’s very humbling to know that I get to coach this group of players and work in this great organization for an extended period of time,” Wade said, via the team’s press release. “I’m very honored and I feel very blessed.”

Through his first four seasons, not including 2022, Wade has helped the Sky to a 74–50 record (.597), which marks the most successful record by any Sky coach in the team’s history.

The Sky are currently playing in the playoffs, advancing to the semi-finals after eliminating the Liberty Tuesday night. Wade has taken the team to the postseason in every year that he’s coached.

This season alone, Wade was named the WNBA Coach of the Month in June and July after the Sky tallied a 9–2 record. The 47-year-old also worked as one of the two head coaches for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, which was played in Chicago.

On Monday, Wade was named the WNBA Executive of the Year.

