Sun Stun Sky Despite Candace Parker’s Historic Performance

CHICAGO (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 68–63 win over the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals series on Sunday night.

Jonquel Jones scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Brionna Jones added 12 points. Jonquel Jones was 5-for-8 from the field, and Brionna Jones shot 6-for-8.

Candace Parker had 19 points, 18 rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists for the Sky, and Kahleah Copper scored 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Parker became the first player in WNBA playoff history to register at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a single game.

After Emma Meeseman’s three-pointer with 2:12 remaining gave Chicago a 63–62 lead and whipped the Wintrust Arena crowd into a frenzy, the Sky missed their last four shots.

Jonquel Jones scored inside 27 seconds later to put the Sun back ahead. Bonner made two free throws with 1:31 left to extend the lead, and Connecticut got two offensive rebounds to kill some time off the clock, and Bonner made a layup with 3.8 seconds left to seal the win.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago.