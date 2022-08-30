Aces forward A’ja Wilson has been selected as the 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in the franchise’s history to win the award.

It is the first time Wilson, 26, has won the award. She earned 20 of the 56 votes from the panel of national sportswriters and broadcasters, while runner-up Alyssa Thomas, who plays for the Sun, earned 14. Storm forward Breanna Stewart finished third with 13 votes. Wilson will receive $5,150 and a Tiffany & Co. trophy that has been specially designed.

The four-time All-Star joins teammate Jackie Young and coach Becky Hammon with league awards. Young won the WNBA’s 2022 Most Improved Player, while Hammon earned the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.

This season, Wilson led the WNBA in blocks (1.9) and ranked second in defensive rebounds per game (7.6). She also led the league in double doubles (17). The four-time All-Star also spearheaded the Las Vegas defense, which ranked first in defensive rebounds per game (28.4).

The WNBA also announced its 2022 All-Defensive Teams. The first team features Wilson, Mystics’ Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins, Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles and Stewart.

The Aces championship hopes remain alive as the team blazes through the playoffs. After clinching the No. 1 seed, Las Vegas swept the Mercury in the best-of-three series and are currently facing the Storm in the semi-finals. Seattle currently leads 1–0, though the Aces will have a chance to even the score on Wednesday.

