Las Vegas Celebrates Aces’ First WNBA Title With Parade, Party

Aces star A’ja Wilson informed all fans of the epic celebration that would take place in Las Vegas after the Aces defeated the Sun, 78–71, on Sunday to claim the franchise’s first WNBA title.

The two-time MVP even shared her one requirement to join the parade and party in Sin City on Tuesday. “Vegas, you have to take four shots,” she said after Sunday’s win.

From the morning leading up to Tuesday’s parade and party, the Aces were “lit” to celebrate their championship while also becoming the first professional sports team in the city to win a major sports title.

And, for Wilson, those four shots were not only the minimum number of drinks she likely had. It was also included in her attire for the celebration, which did not disappoint.

The parade started on Caesar’s Palace Drive and traveled down to the celebration stage in front of the Bellagio Fountain between West Flamingo Road and Paris Drive. Following the parade, the Aces shared tons of celebratory moments as a team.

“To the greatest fans in professional sports: Las Vegas, we are world champions!” exclaimed Aces owner Mark Davis.

Throughout the celebration, Wilson received chants of “M-V-P” while Finals MVP Chelsea Gray showed off her dance moves. All WNBA first-team selection Kelsey Plum also made sure to remind Las Vegas fans that this year’s championship was only the beginning of what’s to come for the franchise. “This is a long time coming ... we just getting started.”

Aces head coach Becky Hammon addressed the energetic crowd as she listened to chants of her name in celebration of the team’s recent title. “Y’all are beautiful,” she said.

Aces forward Dearica Hamby, the mother of a daughter, Amaya, revealed that she is expecting a second child, Legend.

But beyond the players and fans, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak declared Sept. 20 as Las Vegas Aces Day across the state. “We couldn’t be prouder of our new @WNBA champions @LVAces,” Sisolak tweeted.

While Las Vegas will celebrate this championship before thinking about next season, the Aces will likely have a popular visitor at their first home game of the '23 season.

Anita Baker, the iconic R&B and smooth jazz singer, joined in on the franchise’s celebration, tweeting “🎉🥳🎈🏆FIRST, of their Name👑Las Vegas @WNBAChampions💥,” she tweeted.

While Baker did not make it to the parade, she did offer her service to sing at the Aces’ first home game next season.

