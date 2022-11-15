Mystics’ Mike Thibault Retires From Coaching, Will Become Team’s GM

The Mystics announced Tuesday that longtime coach Mike Thibault will retire from coaching and become the team’s general manager.

As the winningest WNBA coach in history (379–289, .567), Thibault joined the Mystics in 2012 after previously coaching the Sun since ’03. The 72-year-old helped the Mystics win their first franchise WNBA title in ’19. The team reached the playoffs eight times during his 10-year tenure.

His son, Eric, will take over as head coach after spending 10 years on staff with Thibault. He’s spent the last four years as an associate head coach.

“I am proud to have been the Head Coach of the Washington Mystics the past 10 years,” Thibault said, via the Mystics’ press release. “After 55 years in coaching (the last 20 in the WNBA), I feel like it is time to turn this team over to Eric and his coaching staff on the court. He is ready and prepared for it. I am looking forward to my continued role as GM, working together with the incredible energy that Maria, Eric and the rest of the staff bring in order to continue our pursuit of another WNBA Championship. Maria will take on an even greater role in the development of our team on and off the court. Needless to say, we have an important off-season ahead.”

The Mystics also announced assistant general manager Maria Giovannetti has been promoted to senior vice president of strategy and vision along with her current role.

Washington went 22–14 during the 2022 season and lost during the first round of the playoffs to the Storm.

More WNBA Coverage: