WNBA Commissioner Shares Statement on Brittney Griner’s Release

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement regarding the release of Brittney Griner from Russian detention on Thursday.

“There has not been a day over the past then months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends,” Engelbert’s statement said.

“BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity. The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”

President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday morning that Griner was coming home to the United States after she was traded in a one-for-one swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap between the United States and Russia took place in the United Arab Emirates.

Griner was detained in Moscow Airport in February after hashish oil was found in her luggage. She pleaded guilty to drug related charges in July and has been in a Russian penal colony in the Mordovia region of Russia since November.