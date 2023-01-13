Brittney Griner’s harrowing detainment in Russia and eventual return to the United States dominated news cycles for the better part of 2022, becoming one of the most gripping and inspiring stories of the year in the process.

Now, the WNBA star’s incredible story is set to be immortalized in a special project from comic book publisher, TidalWave Comics.

The company issued a press release on Thursday announcing the upcoming release of a comic book chronicling Griner, written by Michael Frizell with art by Martin Gimenez. Titled “Female Force: Brittney Griner,” the 22-page comic book will highlight Griner’s days as a collegiate star at Baylor to her meteoric ascent in the WNBA to her recent fight for freedom overseas.

“My initial approach was to explore her history to show her growth as an athlete and person,” said Frizell of the project. “I’ve found Brittney’s story fascinating despite not knowing much about the WNBA before I started the research. I hope readers will walk away understanding the person behind the headlines.”

According to the company’s official website, the Griner comic, which began production prior to her legal issues in Russia, marks the latest installment of the publisher’s “Female Force” series which celebrates women with inspirational stories in fields ranging from business to entertainment to activism and beyond. TidalWave has produced over 200 comic book biographies over the years, with previous titles profiling women such as Oprah Winfrey and Gloria Steinem.

Widely viewed as one of the best in the sport today, Griner, 32, dealt with an unexpected disruption in her life and career after she was detained at a Russian airport in February for possessing hashish oil in her luggage. She later plead guilty to the charges, and was eventually sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony. After 10 months in custody, Griner was released on Dec. 8 in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

On the court, Griner’s resume stands out as one the most accomplished by any player in WNBA history. The former No. 1 pick has accumulated numerous accolades during her four collegiate seasons and nine years in the pros, including a WNBA championship, two Olympic gold medals, eight WNBA All-Star selections, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and an NCAA title in 2012 along with Most Outstanding Player honors.

With Griner having already confirmed her intention to play her 10th WNBA season this summer, basketball fans will surely be eager to see how the next chapter of the star center’s life plays out in the months to come.

“Female Force: Brittney Griner” will be available in print and digital formats on Jan. 18.