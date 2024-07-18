WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest: Full List of Participants
After a watershed year for women’s basketball, the 2024 WNBA Three-Point Contest is sure to draw plenty of viewers when its five participants step onto the court in Footprint Center in Phoenix.
The WNBA Three-Point Contest, one of four events scheduled during the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend, is slated to begin on Friday at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming competition.
Full List of Every Player in the 2024 WNBA Three-Point Contest
Player
Team
Position
3-point shooting percentage in 2024
Stefanie Dolson
Washington Mystics
Center
48.5% (league-leading)
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Guard
36%
Jonquel Jones
New York Liberty
Center
39.6%
Marina Mabrey
Connecticut Sun
Guard
34.8%
Kayla McBride
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
42.7%
Mystics center Stefanie Dolson is a two-time All-Star and won an WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021. She is currently in her 11th season in the league.
Dream guard Allisha Gray is also a two-time All-Star and former No. 4 pick in 2017. This season marks her second in Atlanta.
Liberty center Jonquel Jones is a five-time All-Star and 2021 MVP. This will be her third appearance in the three-point contest.
Sun guard Marina Mabrey was recently traded by the Sky and is in her sixth season in the league.
Lynx guard Kayla McBride, a four-time All-Star, currently leads the league in most three-pointers made this season with 76.
Why isn’t Caitlin Clark or Sabrina Ionescu participating in the WNBA Three-Point Contest?
The WNBA extended invitations to Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, but both of them reportedly declined to participate in the three-point contest.
Both Clark and Ionescu will take the court on Saturday instead for the WNBA All-Star Game, with Clark set to make her All-Star debut on Team WNBA while Ionescu leads a star-studded Team USA ahead of the Paris games.
Ionescu is the event’s reigning champion. The Liberty star scored 37 out of 40 possible points in the three-point contest last year, the most ever recorded in a WNBA or NBA three-point contest.
WNBA Three-Point Contest: How It Works
From the WNBA’s official release:
"The three-point shooters will compete in the two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and one ‘money’ ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special ‘all money ball’ rack with every ball worth two points.
“In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations called ‘The Starry Range.’ Each pedestal holds one special ball known as the ‘Starry’ ball; shots made with the special ball are worth three points. The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Final Round.”