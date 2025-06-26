A'ja Wilson Achieves Another WNBA Record by Scoring 5,000 Career Points
What can't A'ja Wilson do?
The Las Vegas Aces star added another record to her ever growing WNBA resume on Wednesday by becoming the quickest player in league history to reach 5,000 career points. Wilson achieved the feat in 238 games. She is the 28th WNBA player to reach this point milestone, but she is now the quickest to do so.
The record was previously held by New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart who reached 5,000 points in 242 games.
Wilson broke the record with a two-point jumper in the second quarter of Wednesday night's contest vs. the Connecticut Sun.
WNBA fans will likely remember that Wilson scored 1,000 points during the 2024 season, becoming the only WNBA player to do so in a single season. Continuous performances like that year after year definitely helped her reach 5,000 points in just over six seasons.
Wilson has already created a couple records in the league this year, and the three-time MVP surely will keep doing so throughout her career.