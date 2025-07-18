SI

Aces' A'ja Wilson Shares Tentative Update on Status for All-Star Game

Wilson suffered a right wrist injury last week.

Brigid Kennedy

/ Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Aces star A'ja Wilson is in Indianapolis for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game, but she is still not sure if she'll be suiting up for the contest.

According to a Friday morning report from The Athletic's Ben Pickman, Wilson said her status for the ASG is "still to be determined."

The 28-year-old center suffered a right wrist injury after a tough fall vs. the New York Liberty last week, and is still wearing a soft brace, per Pickman. Shortly after the injury was sustained, coach Becky Hammon noted that Wilson did not break a bone but rather sprained her wrist.

Wilson, rostered on the ASG's Team Clark, missed the Aces' subsequent game vs. the Mystics on July 10, but returned to play 33 minutes and 34 minutes in the team's last two contests vs. the Valkyries and Wings, respectively.

She is currently averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on the season.

