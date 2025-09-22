Aces Owner Mark Davis Had Hilariously Wholesome Way to Celebrate A'ja Wilson's MVP Win
Aces star A'ja Wilson celebrated her fourth WNBA MVP award on Sunday, having taken home the league's most prestigious honor for the fourth time in six years. To celebrate the momentous occasion, team owner Mark Davis paid a visit to the facility, where Wilson was presented with her trophy.
After Wilson's boyfriend, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, delivered the trophy to the league's back-to-back MVP winner, Davis made an appearance with a wholesome and funny gesture for the Las Vegas star. Davis wore a bright pink wig and had a bouquet of pink flowers, comically paying tribute to Wilson's appearance during the Aces' team photoshoot, when she donned a similar hairdo.
Wilson enjoyed a dominant second half of the WNBA season after a sluggish start––by her standards, at least. She ended the year with averages of 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while leading Las Vegas to the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Her performance down the stretch was enough for her to take the lead in the MVP race from Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who had been the favorite to win the award throughout much of the season.
In addition to the win in 2025, Wilson has taken home the WNBA MVP award in 2020, '22 and '24. No player in league history has won more MVPs.