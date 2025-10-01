A'ja Wilson 'Disgusted' by WNBA Commissioner’s Comments to Napheesa Collier
Aces star A'ja Wilson had one of the strongest reactions among the WNBA community to Napheesa Collier's explosive statement about WNBA leadership on Tuesday.
Collier eviscerated the WNBA and commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the league's officiating issues and ongoing CBA negotiations, calling out the W for having "the worst leadership in the world."
Following Collier's no-holds-barred critique, Wilson shared her support for the Lynx star and gave her blunt reaction to what Engelbert allegedly told Collier during their CBA talks.
"I just want to say I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy [Engelbert] made," Wilson said in a postgame presser after the Aces' Game 5 win over the Fever. "But at the same time, I'm very appreciative that we have people like Phee in our players association representing us, because that's what we're going to have to continue to make the push to stand on what we believe in. I'm grateful to have those types of people be able to continue to speak up for us. I'm gonna ride with Phee always. ... We gotta continue to stand on business."
During Collier's exit interview on Tuesday, Collier relayed parts of her personal conversation with Engelbert regarding ongoing negotiations toward a new collective bargaining agreement. In response to Collier's concerns about the league's officiating, Engelbert allegedly told her, "Only the losers complain about the refs."
In addition, Engelbert took a swipe at Caitlin Clark discrediting the Fever guard's superstar status: "Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything," Engelbert told Collier.
Wilson joined Angel Reese, Dearica Hamby, and several other WNBA players who publicly backed Collier after her unapologetic takedown of the league's leadership. Engelbert responded to Collier with a statement in which she said she was "disheartened" by Collier's words but pledged her commitment to the players and her job.