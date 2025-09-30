WNBA World Voices Support for Napheesa Collier After Lynx Star Rips Into League
Star Lynx forward Napheesa Collier put the WNBA on notice on Tuesday when she blasted commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league's officials in a scathing exit interview following Minnesota's semifinal playoff elimination.
In prepared remarks before reporters, Collier assailed the league for a "lack of accountability" in fixing issues raised by players, the W's poor officiating chief among them. She also recounted a surprising conversation she had with Engelbert regarding compensation for the league's youngest stars, a talk that allegedly led to Engelbert claiming WNBA wunderkind Caitlin Clark should "be grateful" she has the W to help her with sponsorships.
Notably, Collier's remarks arrived after the league fined her coach, Cheryl Reeve, $15,000 for an outburst over officiating during the Lynx's most recent Game 3, then fined Aces coach Becky Hammon and Fever coach Stephanie White $1,000 each for speaking out in support of Reeve. They also come after a season in which multiple players were fined multiple times for complaining about officiating.
As Phee's comments took over social media, stars from both the WNBA world chimed in to voice their support.
Even Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, an avid supporter of his city's WNBA counterpart, weighed in:
It'll be interesting to see where we go from here; the W is currently working out a new CBA, and we'd expect these comments to influence those negotiations, one way or another. But at least Collier knows she has the support of many of those around her. Mess with Phee, you get the horns.