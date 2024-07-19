A’ja Wilson Had a Message of Support For Caitlin Clark During Rookie Season
The WNBA All-Star game is this weekend so all the league's best players have gathered in Phoenix, assuming they make their flights. While Caitlin Clark won't be participating in the three-point contest, she's still the main topic of conversation with all eyes on her and everyone asking what everyone else thinks about her.
A'ja Wilson, the two-time MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year was among the players asked about Clark and she sounded like she approved of the way the rookie was handling herself.
"I think she's being a rookie in this league," said Wilson. "She's taking it day by day and I know it's not easy. A lot of noise going around around her. But she's taking it as the best way she can. It's a lot of... I can't even touch it. It's just a bunch of s---. And I know it gets tired of it and I know she gets tired of it, but she is who she is and that's all you can ask for from a rookie. I think the expectations coming in were going to be that anyways. Every number one draft pick has those expectations.
"You're probably never going to live up to everyone's expectations, and I know she's understanding that. She's just going out there and being her and that's pretty much all you can ask for. So hype, no hype, I think she's just being who she is and that's all you can ever ask for."
For a little contrast, Wilson was asked about Clark during a profile in Marie Claire and understandably sounded a little frustrated.
The thing to remember is that Wilson isn't annoyed with Clark, but the coverage that's grown tiresome. It's fitting that the one thing someone pulled from a long magazine feature was the one small quote about Clark. Especially since the rest of the article is about how her greatness as a player exists completely separate from anything Clark does.