A’ja Wilson Had Priceless Reaction to Finding Out She Set New WNBA Record
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson barely moved a muscle when told she had just set the new WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season Tuesday night.
Wilson, who had recently set the single-season record for most points, added yet another impressive WNBA feat to her growing resume—though her nonchalant reaction in a postgame media session wouldn’t have given anything away.
Following the Aces’s 85-72 win over the Seattle Storm, Wilson was asked about her new record via a video call with reporters. She wasn’t previously aware of the accomplishment and seemingly brushed it off as Aces coach Becky Hammon and teammate Kelsey Plum poked fun at her.
“Record for what?” Wilson said. “Rebounds? Oh, um, that’s cool. I don’t hunt rebounds, you know, so it’s not something that’s always on my mind. But when it comes to just getting the basketball for my team—”
“She doesn’t hunt rebounds, she just has 13 of them all the time,” Hammon cheekily added.
“I mean, I’m 6’4’’ and I’m around the basket, I hope I can grab a couple rebounds for my team,” Wilson continued. “But when it comes to just getting them to get them, I’m not focused on that, I’m focused on putting the ball in the hoop… It’s a blessing, this league is tough, so if my name could be in the record books for some sort of way, it’s a blessing. That’s cool.”
Wilson recorded seven rebounds Tuesday night, surpassing the single-season record of 446 rebounds previously set by Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese on Sept. 1. The two-time MVP now has 451 rebounds on the year and counting, extending her historic week after becoming the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a season in Sunday’s win over the Connecticut Sun.
Wilson and the Aces have been on a hot streak lately and have won their last four games—including two against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The back-to-back defending champs could clinch the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a win against the Dallas Wings and a Sun loss on Thursday.