A’ja Wilson’s Priceless Reaction to Fans Booing WNBA Commish During Trophy Presentation
The Aces won the WNBA championship for the third time in four seasons on Friday night with a 97-86 win over the Mercury. With the Game 4 win Las Vegas completed a sweep in the league's first seven-game series in history to earn their latest title.
After they wrapped up the game they celebrated on the court at Mortgage Matchup Center while many fans remained in the stands to cheer for the players and maybe also boo WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert when she appeared on the floor to present the Aces with their trophy.
WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson was shown on ESPN in the background having an amusing reaction as the boos reigned down on the embattled commissioner.
The videos from the crowd were deafening and the fans kept going until she handed over the trophy to Aces owner Mark Davis.
Booing a professional sports commissioner isn't unusual, but the way things have gone for Engelbert the last few weeks, they sure feel louder.