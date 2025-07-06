Four Biggest Snubs From 2025 WNBA All-Star Game After Full Field Is Announced
The full field for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was announced Sunday when the league's head coaches got together to select the 12 reserve players who will join the 10 already named starters in the festivities.
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were selected as All-Star captains as the starters who received the most fan votes. They will draft their respective rosters on Tuesday from the remaining pool of starters and newly announced reserves.
Outside of Clark and Collier, the starter pool is highlighted by some of the league's biggest stars like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and this year's No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. The reserve pool included multiple rookies and first-time All-Stars like Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron, Kayla Thornton and Gabby Williams. Plus, some stars who had a case to be a starter officially claimed their All-Star bids, like Alyssa Thomas, Nneka Ogwumike and Rhyne Howard.
With any All-Star roster, there's plenty of worthy candidates who end up on the outside looking in. That's certainly the case for this year's WNBA All-Star field. Here are the four biggest All-Star snubs, who may even have a shot to compete still as a replacement player if any of the current participants are unable to play in the game:
Brionna Jones — Atlanta Dream, Forward
Jones, a three-time All-Star, is debatably the most glaring miss in this year's field. She's averaging 14 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in her first year with the Atlanta Dream this season. She trails only Angel Reese for the most offensive rebounds across the WNBA this season. She's formed somewhat of a "big three" in Atlanta with Howard and Allisha Gray, who were both named All-Stars. Jones serves as an integral piece to the 11–7 Dream who have a potential postseason run in front of them.
Even Dream general manager Dan Padover agrees that Jones was a big miss from the All-Star field.
“Very happy for [Gray] and [Howard]. Well deserved, but [Jones] not being an All-Star is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve seen in quite some time,” Padover said via The Athletic.
Alanna Smith — Minnesota Lynx, Forward
Smith is having a career year as a focal point of the WNBA's best team—the 16–2 Minnesota Lynx. Her 2.5 blocks per game sit atop the league alongside Las Vegas Aces superstar and three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. Smith is a true force on both sides of the floor for the Lynx who have championship aspirations this season. Sure, the Lynx have representation on the All-Star squad with Collier and Courtney Williams, but Smith makes a great case too.
Brittney Sykes — Washington Mystics, Guard
The Mystics got two players in the All-Star Game in their rookie pair of Iriafen and Citron, but somehow the team's leading scorer missed the cut. Sykes is averaging a career-best 17.9 points per game, which is good for 11th best across the WNBA. In the 22-player All-Star field, it's hard to believe a player who puts up that scoring volume missed out.
Azurá Stevens — Los Angeles Sparks, Forward
Stevens is another player having a career season as she holds it down for the Los Angeles Sparks. She's averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7% on three-pointers on over four attempts each contest. Those are all career-high numbers for the eighth-year veteran who is still hoping for her first All-Star appearance. Her frontcourt partner Dearica Hamby has a case, too, but the Sparks (6-13) got their leading scorer, Kelsey Plum, in.