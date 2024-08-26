Angel Reese Sends Blunt Message to Critics Amid Recent Shooting Woes
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been straddling two sides of history in her rookie season.
On one side, Reese has been breaking nearly every WNBA double-double record imaginable. She set the league’s new record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season in July and has since followed that up with a slew of rebounding feats. As the most recent example, in Sunday’s 77-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record three consecutive 20-rebound games while also tying Tina Charles for most double-doubles by a rookie (22).
But on the other, unwanted side of history, Reese has received plenty of heat on social media for nabbing offensive rebounds due to her own missed shots. In the wake of growing criticism over her shooting woes, the Sky rookie appeared to fire back at her haters with a blunt message.
Reese wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, “if it was easy, everybody would be doing it. we good!”
Sunday’s loss to the Aces marked the second straight game Reese shot 25% from the field despite finishing with 11 points and 22 rebounds. The last time Reese shot above 50% from the field was on July 7 in the Sky’s 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm.
The same two-sided historical argument could be made for her peer, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has been committing a record-high rate of turnovers during her stellar rookie season. But, whereas Clark’s creative offensive playmaking tends to attract more eyes, Reese’s laborious efforts to finish her lay-ups more often than not feel tiresome to watch.
The Sky rookie will look to turn things around in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics.