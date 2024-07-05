Sweet Angel Reese Quote on Playing With Caitlin Clark Recirculates After All-Star Bids
Much ink has been spilled on the growing WNBA rivalry between Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, both of whom have been not-so-quietly breaking records in their respective rookie seasons.
After Clark and Reese were named to the 12-woman WNBA All-Star roster earlier this week, many fans excitedly wondered how the two would get along on the court, having faced off as rivals for so many years.
An old quote from Reese dating back to October 2023 reveals that the then-LSU standout had in fact been hoping to team up with Clark in the future, whether in the WNBA or somewhere else.
"I love Caitlin,” Reese said. “We’ve been competing since we were in AAU… It was always fun and always competitive. One day, hopefully, me and her can be teammates, because she is a great player and a great shooter and a great person and a great teammate.”
The WNBA All-Star team is set to play Team USA, the United States women's Olympic basketball squad, in the highly-anticipated All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20.
“I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even with USA Basketball or anything like that,” Clark said of Reese on Tuesday. “So, I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everybody else."