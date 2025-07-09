Angel Reese Explains Viral Clip of Swatting Sky Staffer's Clipboard in Loss vs. Mystics
Angel Reese addressed a moment of frustration Tuesday night in the final moments of the Chicago Sky's 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena.
In a 77-77 tie game and 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Sky guard Ariel Atkins was whistled for a loose ball foul, and the Sky challenged the call. While walking back to the bench with teammates during the review, Reese slapped a clipboard out of the hands of Sky staffer Ann Crosby.
Reese expanded on the incident on social media Tuesday night.
"Those **** were pissing me off," Reese wrote on social media Tuesday night. "Shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn't let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho."
A competitor being a competitor.
The call against the Sky would stand, helping the Mystics retake the lead. Reese went on to nail a couple of free-throw attempts with 14.2 seconds remaining to tie the game at 79-79, but the Sky went on to lose in the closing seconds and dropped to 5-13 on the year.
Reese tallied 22 points and 15 rebounds in Chicago's loss. Through 17 games, the second-year star is averaging 12.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest.
Reese was recently named to her second All-Star Game. She was selected by Napheesa Collier on Tuesday night to play for Team Collier in the annual showcase.