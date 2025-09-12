Angel Reese Gets Huge Ovation From Sky Fans Before Final Game of Season
Chicago Sky fans have made it clear where they stand in the team's standoff with star forward Angel Reese.
Reese sat out Chicago's final game of the season against the New York Liberty on Thursday night. She had been suspended for the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces due to negative comments she made about the franchise in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. Reese did not appear in the second half of that game, as she has also been dealing with a back injury.
Before Thursday night's game, Reese emerged from the tunnel in street clothes and got a huge ovation from the fans in attendance.
Video is below.
Clearly fans are on her side.
Reese's suspension came after she said, "I'm not settling for the same s--t we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best... So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."
After losing to the Liberty Thursday night, the Sky finished the season 10-34 and lost 21 of their final 24 games. Chicago went 13-27 in 2024 and missed the postseason as well.
Reese played 30 games during the 2025 campaign and averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.