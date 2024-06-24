Angel Reese, NaLyssa Smith Had Priceless Exchange With Official During Sky-Fever Game
Even opponents can sometimes unite in the heat of battle.
That's what happened during Sunday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, an 88-87 victory for the Sky, when Sky star Angel Reese and Fever forward NaLyssa Smith were having words with each other during a break in the action, ultimately resulting in a priceless exchange with an official.
The interaction began when Reese, who was jawing with Smith throughout much of the game, walked up to the Fever forward and seemingly began to talk some trash, with Smith returning fire.
But Reese and Smith both hilariously put the trash talk to the side when an official attempted to intervene, as the Sky star and Fever forward both waved the official away in an amusing moment.
Perhaps the funniest part of this interaction is Reese, repeatedly telling the official that her and Smith were "just talking." The moment was akin to when two siblings are arguing and one of the parents comes to break up the squabble, only to be told to go away because it's not that serious.
Despite what Reese and Smith attempted to make clear to the official, there was plenty of competitive friction between the two on Sunday night, especially during this fourth quarter sequence.
Reese ultimately got the last laugh—and the last word—as she poured in a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help erase a 15-point deficit and lead the Sky to a thrilling comeback victory.
Unfortunately, WNBA fans will have to wait until August 30 to watch Reese and Smith—and Fever star Caitlin Clark—go head-to-head again.