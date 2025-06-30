Angel Reese Runs to Hug Candace Parker After Sparks Jersey Retirement
Angel Reese dominated in the Chicago Sky's 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, and she got to ball out in front of one of the WNBA's greatest legends, Candace Parker.
The Sparks retired Parker's jersey in a ceremony on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. Parker spent the first 13 seasons of her 16-year career with the Sparks, winning two MVP awards and a title with the team.
After the Sky's win, Reese made sure to run over to Parker on the court while she was speaking with the Sparks team. The two shared a quick hug, and it looked like they were in agreement to chat more later.
Reese finished with 24 points (a season-high for her), 16 rebounds and seven assists. It was probably even more special for her to have this productive game in front of Parker.
Coincidentally, the Sky will also be retiring Parker's jersey this season. Parker is from the Chicago area, and then played two seasons with the Sky, winning her second WNBA title with them, which happened to be the franchise's first. So, Reese will get to celebrate Parker once again pretty soon.