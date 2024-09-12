SI

Angel Reese Jokes About Very Demure, Very Classy Viral Video

Angel Reese was very demure and classy on the Chicago Sky bench on Wednesday.

Angel Reese being demure on the Chicago bench.
Angel Reese being demure on the Chicago bench. /
Angel Reese suffered a season-ending injury last week so she was in street clothes for the Chicago Sky's blowout loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. During the second quarter, when the game was already slipping away, cameras caught Reese on the bench sipping a sports drink through a straw.

The Sky rookie went online after the game and saw the video of her drinking Gatorade through a straw. She shared the video and referenced the demure TikTok trend, which is the kind of thing any good podcaster would do in a similar situation.

Reese finished her rookie season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, setting the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season in her first year in the league. Unfortunately, with that injury ending her year after just 34 games, A'ja Wilson has a chance to break that record over the next week.

If she does catch Reese, expect a demure and classy reaction. She is a lady after all.

