Angel Reese to Become First Pro Athlete to Walk Victoria's Secret Runway
Angel Reese is no stranger to making history on the court. The Sky star forward has set multiple WNBA records over the course of her first two seasons at the professional level. On Thursday, she revealed she'd make history off the court, too.
Reese announced she would be participating in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show next week. She'll be walking the runway, and in doing so become the first professional athlete to walk the historic Victoria's Secret runway.
Here's the announcement in partnership with the company.
It's another addition to Reese's off-court portfolio as a fashion guru. She attended the Met Gala in each of the last two years and just launched a new shoe with Reebok. The Victoria's Secret partnership is a significant step given how internationally renowned the brand is and the historic nature of her participation in the fashion show on October 15.
Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per night last season for Chicago while earning another All-Star nod. She was limited to 30 games due to injury and her season ended with a heavy dosage of drama as she directly called out the front office in the waning days of another season missing the playoffs; the Sky finished 10-34 on the year Reese is definitely finding success off the court even if her team can't find much on.