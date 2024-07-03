Angel Reese Moved to Tears After Learning She Made WNBA All-Star Team
Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese was overcome with emotions during the postgame presser after her team’s 85-77 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday for a very special reason.
Reese had just found out she made the WNBA All-Star team.
The Sky rookie logged her record-extending 11th consecutive double-double against the Dream and posted a franchise-record 19 rebounds in the win. As Reese looks to chase down Candace Parker’s WNBA all-time record of 12 consecutive double-doubles, she took some time to soak in the moment and share her thoughts about her recent All-Star bid.
“We won today, but they just told me I’m an All-Star,” Reese told reporters. “I mean, I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in, coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate and I wouldn’t be the player that I was in college or better or worse or wouldn’t be where I am right now. But I trusted the process and I believed.”
“I’m thankful I dropped to No. 7, was able to come to Chicago, it’s just a blessing,” continued Reese, wiping away tears. “I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me, trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me so I’m really happy right now.”
Reese was recently named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June. Her All-Star selection doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering she currently leads the league with 11.4 rebounds per game and has turned into an undeniable force on both ends of the court.
On Tuesday, the WNBA announced the roster for "Team WNBA", a selection of 12 of the league's best players which includes Reese and fellow rookie Caitlin Clark. Team WNBA will face Team USA, the United States women's Olympic basketball squad, at the 2024 All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20.