Arike Ogunbowale Had Very Honest Take on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese ‘Rivalry’

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles alongside Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Two of the top WNBA rookies this season—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese—have been pitted against each other since their college days at Iowa and LSU, respectively.

These competitors are seen as rivals on the court because of the history between them. However, some WNBA players, like Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, don't believe there's a rivalry between Clark and Reese at all—and that it's made up by the media.

"I do think the Angel–Caitlin thing is funny," Ogunbowale said, via USA Today. "They're two totally different positions, and the media tries to make them be like competition. It's like, that's a guard and that's a post. So, at the end of the day, they never even guarded each other. It's not really a 'rivalry,' but it's just funny how people hype it up."

Ogunbowale added that she knows Clark and Reese well, and that they respect each other.

Clark and Reese are battling for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award this season, though. It seems to be a toss-up between the two rookies, and Reese recently said she's more focused on the Sky's success this season than winning the individual award.

The Fever and Sky have faced each other three times already this season, with Indiana winning two of those contests. The two most recent games brought in the highest viewership numbers for a WNBA regular season game in 23 years, thanks mostly to Clark and Reese's star power.

