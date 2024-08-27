Angel Reese Is More Focused on Sky’s Success Than Rookie of the Year Race
WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark seem to be locked in a close Rookie of the Year race this season, but the Chicago Sky forward isn't worried about the outcome.
Reese would rather focus on the Sky's postseason chances and success than worry about winning Rookie of the Year honors.
"I’m not focused on my individual accolades," Reese told Complex's Eddie Gonzalez. "I’m focused on our team and what we need to do collectively to win."
Clark and Reese have been pitted against each other since their college days at Iowa and LSU, respectively, but their star power has continuously boosted the WNBA this season. For instance, the league's merchandise sales have grown 500% thanks to Clark and Reese's jersey sales leading the WNBA.
Twice already this year, Indiana Fever vs. Sky games have brought in a record number of viewers from the past 23 years. Their last matchup capped at 2.302 viewers on ESPN.
Reese is capitalizing on her popularity this season by starting a new podcast titled Unapologetically Angel, which premieres on Thursday, Sept. 5. She also recently signed a sponsorship deal with Reese's Pieces to pay homage to her fandom name.
The Sky currently sit in the last spot of the WNBA playoff picture in the eighth seed with an 11–18 record. The WNBA playoffs begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.