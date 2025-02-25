Basketball World Reacts to WNBA Great Diana Taurasi's Retirement
One of the most decorated American basketball players of all time is retiring, and the basketball world is singing her praises.
Diana Taurasi, who has won at every level of women's basketball, announced her career is over on Tuesday. Tributes to the 42-year-old poured in from across the basketball world.
Some of the best posts and reactions are below.
Taurasi is in the conversation for the best women's basketball player of all time. She finishes her career as a 14-time All-WNBA selection, a 11-time WNBA All-Star, five-time WNBA scoring leader, a three-time WNBA champion and was named WNBA MVP in 2009. She also won seven Russian National League titles, three NCAA championships at UConn, and won six Olympic gold medals as a member of Team USA.
After 20 seasons, all spent with the Phoenix Mercury, Taurasi is ending her basketball WNBA career as the league's all-time leading scorer (10,646).
Taurasi's play made her a star, but her colorful personality helped make her an icon in the sport.