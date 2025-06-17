SI

Breanna Stewart Breaks Down Viral Moment With Caitlin Clark After Logo Three

The Liberty star shared her honest thoughts on Clark sinking a deep three over her in Saturday's game.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket with New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30)in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It was the shot heard 'round the WNBA: Caitlin Clark dribbled the ball on the perimeter, took a peek at the basket and then let it fly over Breanna Stewart. Nothing but net.

Clark and Stewart were seen sharing a priceless interaction after the shot, as the Liberty veteran could only laugh at the ridiculousness of Clark's logo three. Even Liberty coach Sandy Brondello couldn't help but smile at the sweet moment.

Days after the Indiana Fever's 102-88 win over the Liberty, Stewie opened up about that viral moment with Clark following Monday's team practice.

"In the moment, shot clock was going down, I know she wants to go left to shoot the three," Stewart said. "So trying to be as close as I can, but she was deep out there. When she made it, she was just kind of laughing and I was laughing. It was a great shot, it was a tough shot. And it's one of those ones where you like (raises hands) you know, and you go to the other end. I'm happy I'm seeing a lot of great sportsmanship comments."

Props to Stewie for giving Clark credit where it was due and for recognizing greatness when she sees it.

The Liberty (9-1) suffered their first loss of the season against the Fever but will look to get back to winning ways in Tuesday night's home game against the Atlanta Dream.

