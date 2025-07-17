Breanna Stewart Had Perfect One-Liner About Defending Sabrina Ionescu in All-Star Game
New York Liberty teammates Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will be on opposite sides during the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Stewart was drafted by Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier, one of the All-Star captains. Ionescu landed on Caitlin Clark's squad, who's serving as the other team captain for the game. With the Liberty stars pitted against each other, Stewart joked she's not going to let Ionescu get anything easy.
"Yeah, I'm going to trap her," Stewart said following the Liberty's 98-77 win over the Indiana Fever Wednesday night just before the All-Star break. "Full-court press on Sab in the All-Star Game."
Stewart is making her seventh All-Star appearance, while Ionescu is making her fourth. Ionescu is competing in the three-point contest Friday night, too, an event she won in 2023. The two New York stars won a WNBA title together last season.
The Liberty enter the break 15-6, which trails only the Minnesota Lynx who own the best record in the league at 20-4. Stewart and Ionescu are both top-10 scorers across the WNBA this season, averaging 19.7 and 18.7 points per game, respectively.
While those points won't go in the same hoop during Saturday's All-Star Game, we'll get to have some fun watching Stewart do everything she can to stop her co-star.