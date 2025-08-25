Breanna Stewart Will Return to Liberty Lineup After Missing Month With Injury
Liberty fans will get to see Breanna Stewart back in action on Monday night against the Sun after Stewart missed a month of action while dealing with a bone bruise in her right knee. New York made Stewart available for Monday night's game after she missed 13 total games.
"I'm feeling good," Stewart said on Monday, via Winsidr. "I'm going to [play] tonight. I just want to be back with my team and I'm trying to help make things a little bit easier on all fronts. ... This is important for our playoff push, and I took the time I needed and was on the training staff for the entire four weeks."
Stewart last played on July 26, leaving that matchup early. She was marked out for the following game a couple days later, but this move was seen as a precautionary one at the time. Fans didn't expect to see Stewart on the court for another month. Once Stewart got her official diagnosis, though, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello announced that the forward would be out indefinitely.
The Liberty get Stewie back at a crucial time as the WNBA season enters its final weeks. New York currently sits in fifth place with a 22-15 record with seven games remaining in the regular season.
Before Stewart suffered the injury, she was averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game through 24 starts this season.
Sabrina Ionescu will also return to the lineup on Monday night after she missed the Liberty's Saturday game vs. the Dream with a foot injury.