Caitlin Clark Was So Fired Up Watching Aliyah Boston Score Tough Bucket vs. Sky
Caitlin Clark is still working her way back from injury, which kept her out of the Indiana Fever's game with the Chicago Sky Saturday, but she still did what she could from the bench. The Fever took a 41-28 lead into halftime, which Clark's co-star Aliyah Boston helped build with a tough and-one bucket on Sky star Angel Reese with two minutes left in the first half.
Boston backed down Reese on her way toward the basket, then spun and made a contested layup as the whistle was blown, sending Boston to the line for one more. Once Boston spun, Clark stood up on the sideline and let out a big flex with a yell as the ball went through the hoop.
She finished off the three-point play at the foul line, opening the Fever's lead up to 12 points which they held through the rest of the half. Clark missed her fourth game in a row Saturday as she's been nursing a left quad injury. The Fever initially announced she would miss a minimum of two weeks—Saturday marks two weeks since Clark last played. She said she would be re-evaluated this weekend and didn't close the door on a possible return in the Fever's next game, which is Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream.
Boston had seven points, three assists, two rebounds and a block in the first half against the Sky Saturday. Through seven games this season, she's averaging 15.9 points and eight rebounds per game.